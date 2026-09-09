Zelenskyy on Russia’s strikes on Ukraine: International community, unfortunately, is not responding enough

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated that Moscow must not go into the winter thinking it will get away with its missile and drone attacks just like that.

The head of state announced this on Telegram, according to Censor.NET.

More news on the Censor.NET Telegram channel

Details

"Early this morning in Kyiv, a Russian drone struck a high-rise residential building. Four people were injured. As always, our rescue teams responded quickly: as of now, the fire has been extinguished. Overnight in the Odesa region, the "Starokozache" international border crossing on the border with Moldova was hit. Its operations have been suspended.

"Unfortunately, two people were killed, three others were injured, and sixteen were evacuated by rescue workers. My condolences go out to the families and loved ones of those who died. Efforts are also underway to address the aftermath of the Russian attack in the following regions: Dnipro, Mykolaiv, Zaporizhzhia, Kharkiv, Zhytomyr, and Kyiv," the statement reads.

According to Zelenskyy, unfortunately, the international community is not responding strongly enough to these attacks, which are effectively claiming people’s lives.

"But a response is needed: Moscow must not go into winter thinking that its missile and drone attacks will go unpunished. This aggression must be stopped here and now so that it does not spread further. And it is important that sanctions and support for Ukraine work effectively toward this very goal. Partners who can help know exactly what is needed every day. And I thank everyone who is helping to the best of their ability," the head of state concluded.

What led up to this?

It was previously reported that drones attacked Kyiv overnight: fires broke out in two districts.

Read more: Moldova condemned Russian attack on checkpoint on border with Ukraine and downing of Russian drone on its territory