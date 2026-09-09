Enemy is attacking Kyiv and surrounding region: fire has broken out in the Darnytskyi district, and in Dniprovskyi district, drone crashed into high-rise building (updated)

The enemy continues to terrorize peaceful settlements in the Kyiv region. Three civilian facilities were damaged as a result of an attack by enemy drones.

This was reported by Censor.NET, citing the Kyiv Regional Military Administration's press centre.

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In the Fastiv and Brovary districts—private homes.

In the Obukhiv district—a production and warehouse facility.

Relevant services are on the ground, assessing and addressing the aftermath of the enemy attack.

Read more: Russian drones are attacking Kyiv region again: air defense systems are active, and there is threat to Boryspil

Russian attacks on Kyiv

The drone attacks on Kyiv are also continuing. According to Mayor Vitali Klitschko, a fire broke out on a grassy area in the Darnytskyi district after a drone crashed.

Debris also fell in an open area—also in the Darnytskyi district. Smoke is rising there. Emergency services are heading to the scene.

Update

As Klitschko later reported, in the Dniprovskyi district, according to preliminary information, a drone crashed into a high-rise building. There is a fire.

Emergency services are heading to the scene.

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