Russian drones are attacking Kyiv region again: air defense systems are active, and there is threat to Boryspil

Russian forces are currently launching drone attacks on the Kyiv region again. Air defense systems are active.

This was reported by Censor.NET, citing the Kyiv Regional Military Administration’s press center.

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Initial details

"Kyiv Region! Enemy UAV activity has been detected! Air defense forces are operating in the region. Do not take photos or videos of our defenders at work. Do not disregard safety rules," the message reads.

According to monitoring Telegram channels, there is currently a threat to Boryspil.

Read more: Two-year-old girl suffered shrapnel wound to her eye during Russian Federation’s attack on Boryspil

No further information about the enemy attack is available at this time.

An air raid alert has also been issued in Kyiv.

What led up to this?

Earlier reports indicated that the enemy had attacked six districts in the Kyiv region: a food processing plant is on fire in Bila Tserkva.