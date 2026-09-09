Bribery has consequences: SBI launches large-scale anti-corruption campaign. VIDEO

The State Bureau of Investigations, with the support of the European Union Advisory Mission in Ukraine (EUAM Ukraine), is launching a large-scale awareness campaign entitled ‘Bribery has consequences’.

This was reported on the SBI’s website, according to Censor.NET.

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The aim of the campaign

As noted, the main aim of the campaign is to dispel the misconception that bribery is a simple, convenient or safe way to resolve issues, and to shift the focus from the perceived personal benefit to the true cost of a corrupt decision.

Above all, it is about realising the real consequences – a bribe is never a private matter between two people and does not disappear without a trace.

"Every unlawful act leaves a trace that will inevitably lead back to both parties involved – both the person receiving the unlawful benefit and the person offering, promising or providing it. In cases provided for by law, such actions entail criminal liability in accordance with Articles 368 and 369 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine," the State Bureau of Investigation emphasises.

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The inevitability of punishment

Ensuring the inevitability of punishment is a priority area of the SBI’s systematic work. The Bureau combats bribery, illicit enrichment, embezzlement of state property, abuse of office and other corruption-related offences committed by officials, law enforcement officers, judges and military personnel within the jurisdiction defined by law.

It is also emphasised that this work takes on particular significance in a state of war, when corruption represents not only a loss of public funds but also a threat to the country’s security and defence capabilities. Public resources must be channelled towards defence and the welfare of citizens, rather than becoming a source of personal enrichment or being used contrary to the public interest.

See more: Sold confidential data from secret databases: SBI has exposed SSU operative in Zhytomyr region. PHOTO

The State Bureau of Investigation (SBI) has urged citizens not to become part of corruption schemes: "Do not give or take bribes, and if you are aware of any instances of corruption offences, please report them to the Bureau."