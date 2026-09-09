Sybiha on Russia’s demand for US to end aid to Ukraine: Instead of genuine diplomacy, Moscow wants to continue war without any pause

Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha commented on a statement by Russian dictator's aide Yuri Ushakov that the United States should end all support for Ukraine in order to accelerate the end of the war.

Sybiha wrote this on the social media platform X, Censor.NET reports.

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Russia's true intentions

"Putin's aide said that the United States should end all of its support for Ukraine to accelerate the end of the war. In fact, he exposed Russia's true intentions: instead of genuine diplomacy, Moscow wants to continue the war without any pause," he noted.

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Parallel world

According to Sybiha, Russian elites exist in a parallel world alongside their boss.

"They would rather waste hundreds of thousands of their soldiers as cannon fodder and drive their economy into free fall than end a war they cannot win," Sybiha emphasised.

The Foreign Minister added that only increased pressure can "cure Russian delusions and finally bring them to the negotiating table."

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