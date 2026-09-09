Russian frigate Admiral Essen in Novorossiysk struck with Neptune missile – Navy

The Russian frigate Admiral Essen, which Ukraine’s Defence Forces struck in Novorossiysk overnight on 9 September, was hit with a Ukrainian Neptune missile.

The Ukrainian Navy reported this, according to Censor.NET.

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More on the strike

The Russian warship was attacked with a missile during a combined strike by Ukraine’s Defence Forces involving units of the Unmanned Systems Forces, Defence Intelligence of Ukraine, the Security Service of Ukraine and other components of Ukraine’s military.

"Naval personnel hit the Kalibr cruise missile carrier, the frigate Admiral Essen, with a Neptune missile," the Navy said.

The OSINT project Exilenova+ published a satellite image of the Russian base in Novorossiysk after the overnight attack. According to Defence Intelligence of Ukraine, the frigate’s superstructure was struck.

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What is known about the Russian frigate?

Admiral Essen is a Russian Project 11356R Burevestnik frigate that carries Kalibr cruise missiles, which the enemy regularly uses for terrorist strikes on Ukraine’s civilian infrastructure.

The ship was launched in 2014 and commissioned into Russia’s Black Sea Fleet. It took part in missile strikes on Syria in 2017 and on Ukraine from 2022. It is armed with 3M14 Kalibr cruise missiles, the Shtil-1 surface-to-air missile system and an A-190 100 mm naval gun.

Background

It was previously reported that a fuel-oil terminal and a number of businesses were on fire in Novorossiysk after a drone attack.

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