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Trump expects Iran to stop war after US election

Trump expects end to Iran war after US election

U.S. President Donald Trump believes that Iran may cease hostilities after the U.S. midterm congressional elections.

According to Censor.NET, he told reporters this while en route to the Republican National Convention in Dallas, Texas, as reported by CNN.

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Trump believes Iran is on the verge of collapse

According to Trump, Tehran wants to ensure the election of a weaker Congress that will allow Iran to continue its activities and develop nuclear weapons.

At the same time, the U.S. president believes that Iran is on the brink of collapse. In his view, after the elections, the country may immediately seek to end the conflict.

"They can't hold out any longer," Trump said.

This is not the first time the U.S. president has made such a statement. In early September, Trump had already stated that a U.S. war with Iran would not last long. 

In the context of Russia's war with Ukraine, the White House chief stated that "Putin wants to make peace with Ukraine. It would be good if Zelenskyy wanted that, too."

Watch more: Trump promises $5,000 to every American if Republicans win election. VIDEO

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Iran (864) Donald Trump (3109) Hormuz Strait (75)
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