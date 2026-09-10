Belgium will provide Ukraine with ammunition for F-16s to counter "Shahed" jet-powered drones

Belgium plans to equip Ukrainian F16 fighter jets with systems to counter "Shahed" jet-powered drones by the end of 2026.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the Ukrainian Ministry of Defense.

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During talks between Ukrainian Defense Minister Yevhen Khmara and Belgian Defense Minister Theo Francken, the parties identified defense priorities until the end of 2026 and discussed further expansion of military support for Ukraine.

In particular, they discussed additional armaments for the F16s, which the Ukrainian military will be able to use to intercept jet-powered drones.

Belgium supports Ukrainian F16s

Belgium also continues to fulfill its commitments regarding Ukrainian aviation. The country is participating in the repair of F16 fighter jets and the supply of spare parts for them.

The parties also discussed expanding cooperation in the field of drones and joint defense-industrial projects.

During the talks, special attention was paid to scaling up military support for Ukraine next year.

Read more: Ukraine has nearly run out of missiles for its Patriot and F-16 systems as Russia ramps up production, - The Economist