There is currently no drug shortage due to Russian attacks – Health Ministry

Ukraine currently has no shortage of medicines following missile attacks on pharmaceutical warehouses. Pharmacy chains and distributors are restructuring their logistics and changing how they store medicines.

Censor.NET reports that Edem Adamanov, director of the State Expert Centre of the Ministry of Health, said this during an appearance on Ukrainian television.

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Pharmacies change logistics due to attacks

According to Adamanov, the destruction or damage of individual warehouses does not mean that Ukraine will face a shortage of medicines.

"An attack is very painful, but we do not have a shortage now. We may lose a certain number of warehouses; this is terrible, but it does not mean there will be no medicines," he said.

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The director of the State Expert Centre noted that pharmacy chains and distributors can rapidly restructure supply chains. In particular, they are trying to store medicines in smaller batches, keep more stock in Europe and bring less into Ukraine.

According to him, pharmacies themselves keep small reserves that can last for one to two months.

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Medicine reserves distributed across different locations

Adamanov also said that major international manufacturers hold stocks at European warehouses. This makes it possible to replenish supplies quickly and deliver medicines to Ukraine.

Some medicines may arrive in international packaging. According to Adamanov, this is not a problem because a Ukrainian-language patient information leaflet must be included inside.

Ukraine is also building state reserves of medicinal products. They are stored in small quantities at different locations. These are mainly rare and expensive medicines needed to save lives.

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At the same time, the state does not invest in the centralised storage of common over-the-counter medicines, antiviral drugs and painkillers. Adamanov explained that this market is flexible, and the necessary medicines can be quickly transported or manufactured.

He also noted that Ukraine already has experience operating mobile pharmacies and delivering medicines through Ukrposhta.

"We have worked everything out. In certain cases, it may be financially burdensome, because direct delivery is always more expensive than delivery from a warehouse, but there will be no overall shortage," Adamanov stressed.