Russian repeat strike on Kyiv kills medic Serhii Smoliak

During an overnight missile attack on Kyiv, Russian troops killed emergency medic Serhii Smoliak. He died at the scene after a repeat strike when he arrived with his team to rescue people in a residential area.

As Censor.NET reported, the Health Ministry said this.

Emergency medical team came under a repeat strike

"Serhii Mykolaiovych Smoliak. This is the name of the medic who was killed by Russians in Kyiv overnight. He was 56. When an emergency medical care and disaster medicine team arrived at the site of the shelling of a residential building, the terrorists carried out a repeat strike. Serhii Smoliak died on the spot. Four more medical workers were injured," the statement said.

See more: Aftermath of Kyiv attack: enemy struck residential areas. PHOTOS

Overall, four people were killed and 24 were injured in the capital overnight. Sixteen people were hospitalized. Others were treated at the scene by medics. Those injured also include five rescuers.

"Medics cannot be a target, people cannot be a target," the Health Ministry stressed.

Read more: Massive strike on Kyiv: 4 killed, 24 injured, including SES personnel and three medics (updated)

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