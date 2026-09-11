Russian "Lancet" attacked ambulance in Donetsk Oblast: medic was killed, and two other people were injured

Russian troops struck an emergency medical vehicle in Yasnohirka, in the Kramatorsk community of Donetsk Oblast, with a "Lancet" drone. As a result of the attack, one ambulance worker was killed and two other people were injured.

This was reported by Vadym Filashkin, head of the Donetsk Regional Military Administration, according to Censor.NET.

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As reported, a Russian "Lancet" struck an ambulance as it was traveling through the city.

"When a Russian ‘Lancet’ strikes an ambulance driving through the city, it's hard to call it anything other than a hunt for those who save lives," Filashkin emphasized.

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He noted that medical workers in the Donetsk region work every day, traveling to dangerous areas to treat the wounded.

"They head out under fire, evacuate the wounded, and rescue people when every second counts. And it is precisely at that moment that the Russian army targets them," added the head of the Regional Military Administration.

As previously reported by Censor.NET, today, September 11, Russian invaders also attacked an ambulance with a drone in the Korabelnyi district of Kherson while paramedics were responding to a call. Three emergency medical workers, aged 63, 61, and 49, were injured—they sustained blast injuries and concussions.

See more: Enemy strikes Kramatorsk with six FABs: 22 injured, including infant. PHOTO (updated)