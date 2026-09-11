Two Pantsir-S1 anti-aircraft missile and gun systems, defence industry enterprise and enemy strike UAV launch site hit – General Staff

Units of Ukraine’s Defence Forces struck a number of important enemy military facilities.

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported this, according to Censor.NET.

More news on the Censor.NET Telegram channel

Strikes on Russian territory

Two Pantsir-S1 anti-aircraft missile and gun systems were struck in Taganrog, Rostov region, Russia.

An enemy radar station was struck in Berezky, Bryansk region, Russia.

Watch more: "Kalibr" launchers, oil terminal and other targets have been hit in Novorossiysk. VIDEO

Strikes in the temporarily occupied territories

A site used to store, prepare and launch strike UAVs was struck in Donetsk.

A training centre for UAV operators of the Akhmat unit was struck in Petropavlivka, Luhansk region. The centre specialises in training operators of FPV drones and other unmanned systems.

The Snizhne Machine-Building Plant was struck in Snizhne, Donetsk region.

According to the General Staff, the Snizhne Machine-Building Plant specialises in manufacturing parts for gas turbine engines, including compressor and turbine discs and blades. The enterprise is used by the Russian defence industry to manufacture military products, including components for aircraft engines.

See more: Explosions were heard in Saratov Region: there are reports of attack on an oil refinery and the "Engels-2" airfield

The extent of the damage caused is being assessed.