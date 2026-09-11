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Ukraine’s long-range sanctions have reached Dagestan and Udmurtia, enemy targets struck – Zelenskyy. VIDEO
President Volodymyr Zelenskyy reported on the results of Ukrainian long-range strikes aimed at reducing Russia's capacity to wage war against Ukraine.
The head of state reported this on social media, according to Censor.NET.
Targets struck
According to the president, Ukraine's Defence Forces struck an enterprise and an oil industry facility in the Saratov and Volgograd regions. Results were also achieved in the Black Sea.
In addition, Ukrainian long-range weapons were used against targets in Dagestan, Udmurtia, and the Tula, Nizhny Novgorod, Perm, and Samara regions.
"I thank everyone who is developing Ukraine's strength so that nothing supporting the war has any safe places left in Russia," Zelenskyy added.
Background
- Recall that the Russian city of Berezniki in Perm Krai came under a drone attack on the morning of 11 September. The likely target was Uralchem's Azot plant, one of Russia's largest chemical enterprises, whose products are used, among other things, to manufacture explosives.
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