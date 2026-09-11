Occupiers executed two captured National Guard members near Dobropillia: investigation launched – Prosecutor’s Office

A pre-trial investigation has been launched in criminal proceedings into a war crime committed by Russian military personnel – the shooting of captive service members of the National Guard of Ukraine (Part 2 of Article 438 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine).

The Donetsk Regional Prosecutor's Office reported this, according to Censor.NET.

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What is known

On 2 September 2026, two service members of the National Guard of Ukraine were at a firing position in a tree line near Dobropillia in the Donetsk region. It was established that the Ukrainian defenders, who were carrying out a combat mission, were taken prisoner by the occupiers. Russian Armed Forces personnel subsequently executed them by shooting them with automatic weapons.

Read more: Russian forces have executed over 300 Ukrainian prisoners of war, - Lubinets

Circumstances of the incident are being established

Urgent investigative and search operations are currently underway to establish all circumstances of the incident and identify Russian service members involved in the crime.

"The killing of prisoners of war is a gross violation of the Geneva Conventions and qualifies as a serious international crime," the Prosecutor's Office stressed.

Read more: Occupiers shot dead Ukrainian POW near Myrne in Donetsk region: probe launched – prosecutor’s office