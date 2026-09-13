Polish Foreign Ministry on attacks on Ukrainian-Polish border: Russia is enemy of free world
The Minister of the Interior of Poland, Marcin Kerwinski, has responded to the Russian strikes near the Polish border, stating that the Polish authorities are treating this situation with the utmost seriousness.
This is reported by RMF FM, as reported by Censor.NET.
Russia is the enemy of the free world
"Russian terrorist attacks. First near the Dorohusk-Yahodyn border crossing, and then on a passenger train near the Polish border. We regard these events with the utmost seriousness. The situation is being monitored constantly. Russia is an enemy of the free world," he said.
What led up to it
- It was previously reported that during a large-scale drone attack on the western part of the country, the enemy struck a petrol station on the border with Poland near the ‘Yahodyn’ border crossing.
- Furthermore, today in Volyn, two kilometres from the border with Poland, the enemy struck a passenger train’s locomotive.
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