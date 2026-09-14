Russia attacked Ukraine with 108 drones: Air Defense forces destroyed and neutralized 85 UAVs, - Air Force

On the night of September 14, Russian troops attacked Ukraine with 108 strike drones of various types. Air defense forces destroyed and intercepted 85 enemy drones.

According to Censor.NET, this information was reported by the Ukrainian Air Force.

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Starting on the evening of September 13, the occupiers deployed Shahed-type attack UAVs, including jet-powered ones, as well as "Gerbera"-type drones and "Parodiya" decoy drones.

The launches were carried out from the Orel and Kursk regions in Russia, as well as from the temporarily occupied territories of the Donetsk region and Crimea—specifically from the Hvardiiske area.

Air defense operations

The air attack was repelled by fighter aircraft, anti-aircraft missile forces, electronic warfare and unmanned systems units, as well as mobile fire groups of the Ukrainian Defense Forces.

According to preliminary data, as of 8:00 a.m., air defense forces had destroyed or neutralized 85 enemy UAVs, including Shahed, "Gerbera," and other types.

At the same time, enemy airstrikes were recorded at seven locations.

The Air Force emphasized that the attack is ongoing. Enemy drones remain in Ukrainian airspace.

Watch more: Ukrainian Air Force destroyed logistics hub and Russian UAV laboratory in Belgorod region. VIDEO