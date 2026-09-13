Ukrainian Air Force destroyed logistics hub and Russian UAV laboratory in Belgorod region. VIDEO

In the Vovchansk sector, Ukrainian forces struck a logistics hub and a laboratory used by Russian troops for the production and calibration of UAVs.

According to Censor.NET, intelligence revealed that in one of the workshops at the ‘Shebekinsky Cardboard’ factory in the town of Shebekino, Belgorod Oblast, the command of the 128th Separate Motorised Rifle Brigade of the 44th Army Corps had set up a logistics hub and a laboratory for the assembly and calibration of drones, in particular the ‘Molniy’.

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As a result of the strike with guided aerial bombs, the elimination of two Russian UAV test engineers has been confirmed.

In addition, a significant amount of equipment and other property stored in the warehouse was destroyed.

A video recording has been published on social media.

See also on "Censor.NET": Aircraft and HIMARS struck a Russian UAV command post in the Belgorod region and eliminated six occupiers. VIDEO

See also: Su-27 pilots destroyed the occupiers’ logistics route in the Zaporizhzhia direction with an aerial bomb. VIDEO