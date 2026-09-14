NABU Director Kryvonos stated that he had not been served with notice of suspicion

NABU Director Semen Kryvonos stated that he had not been served with a notice of suspicion regarding the forgery of documents to obtain an unlawful benefit.

According to Censor.NET, he made this remark in a comment to NV.ua.

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Kryvonos also called the case fabricated.

What led up to this?

On the morning of September 14, Ruslan Kravchenko stated that he had signed a notice of suspicion against NABU Director Semen Kryvonos and a person close to the head of the SAPO.

He claimed that during Operation "Carthage," the NABU director gained access to materials from criminal cases involving employees of anti-corruption agencies.

NABU stated that no notice of suspicion had been served on Semen Kryvonos, and that the Bureau had not seized the criminal case files mentioned by Kravchenko. They described the Prosecutor General’s statements as a continuation of the attack on the independence of anti-corruption agencies.

The Anti-Corruption Action Center reported that on the night of September 14, Prosecutor General Ruslan Kravchenko left Ukraine.

Read more: Kravchenko signed notice of suspicion against wife of SAPO head Klymenko, – Honcharenko