Kremlin has stated that Russia intends to continue its attacks on Ukraine

Dmitry Peskov, the spokesperson for the Russian dictator, stated that the Russian armed forces are operating across the whole of Ukraine and intend to continue their shelling.

According to Censor.NET, this has been reported by the Russian media.

More news on the Censor.NET Telegram channel

He was commenting on a report by the Polish railway operator regarding a drone strike on a locomotive near the Polish-Ukrainian border.

"If I understand correctly, we are talking about the territory of Ukraine. Our military are carrying out their missions throughout Ukraine," he said.

According to Peskov, the Russian military will continue shelling and ‘carrying out operations’ across the whole of Ukraine.

The Kremlin has responded to Trump’s call

The Kremlin spokesperson also welcomed Trump’s call for Ukraine to cease its attacks on Russian oil refineries.

"Of course, any call on the Kyiv regime to cease attacks on civilian economic infrastructure can only be welcomed," said Kremlin spokesman Peskov.

Read more: Kremlin has responded to Zelenskyy’s statement regarding meeting with Putin in Miami: ’He may come to Moscow’