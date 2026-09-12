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News Zelenskyy on Putin Zelenskyy agreed to meet with Putin
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Kremlin has responded to Zelenskyy’s statement regarding meeting with Putin in Miami: ’He may come to Moscow’

Peskov responded to Zelenskyy regarding the meeting with Putin

The spokesperson for the Russian dictator, Dmitry Peskov, has once again stated that the President of Ukraine, Volodymyr Zelenskyy, should travel to Moscow to meet with Vladimir Putin.

This is reported by Censor.NET, citing Russian media.

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What Peskov said

"If Zelenskyy really wants to meet Putin, he can come to Moscow; the invitation remains open," said Peskov, commenting on Zelenskyy’s statement that he was prepared to meet Putin on the sidelines of the G20 summit.

Read more: Question of Putin’s trip to G20 summit in Miami has not yet been discussed, - Ushakov

What led up to it

  • Earlier, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated that he was prepared to meet with Russian dictator Vladimir Putin at the G20 summit in Miami, should he be in attendance.
  • For his part, Yuri Ushakov, an aide to the Russian dictator, stated that Vladimir Putin has not yet decided whether he will attend the G20 summit.

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Volodymyr Zelenskyy (9753) Peskov Dmitry (544) Vladimir Putin (4129)
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