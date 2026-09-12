The spokesperson for the Russian dictator, Dmitry Peskov, has once again stated that the President of Ukraine, Volodymyr Zelenskyy, should travel to Moscow to meet with Vladimir Putin.

This is reported by Censor.NET, citing Russian media.

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What Peskov said

"If Zelenskyy really wants to meet Putin, he can come to Moscow; the invitation remains open," said Peskov, commenting on Zelenskyy’s statement that he was prepared to meet Putin on the sidelines of the G20 summit.

Read more: Question of Putin’s trip to G20 summit in Miami has not yet been discussed, - Ushakov

What led up to it