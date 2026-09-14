Russia continues attacking Ukraine with jet-powered and attack UAVs on evening of September 14: air-raid alerts declared in several regions (updated)

On the evening of Sunday, September 14, Russian occupiers continued attacking Ukraine with attack and jet-powered UAVs. Air-raid alerts were declared in several regions due to the threat of strikes.

This was reported by Censor.NET, citing the Ukrainian Air Force.

More news on the Censor.NET Telegram channel

At 9:05 p.m. — A jet-powered UAV near Volodarka (Kyiv region), heading west.

At 9:07 p.m. — A jet-powered UAV near Kaniv, heading northeast.

At 9:09 p.m. — A jet-powered UAV near Bohodukhiv (Kharkiv region), heading southwest.

Updated information

At 9:13 p.m. — A jet-powered UAV approaching Bila Tserkva from the south.

At 9:18 p.m. — Enemy tactical aircraft launched KABs towards the southern part of the Kharkiv region.

At 9:47 p.m. — Attack UAVs in the northern part of the Chernihiv region, heading towards or past Ripky in a southwesterly direction.

At 9:48 p.m. — Kharkiv region: attack UAVs heading towards Bohodukhiv and Sharivka.

At 9:51 p.m. — Enemy tactical aircraft launched KABs towards the Zaporizhzhia region.

Remain in a safe place during air-raid alerts!

Earlier, Yurii Ihnat, head of the Communications Department of the Ukrainian Air Force Command, said that Russia was preparing a new wave of strikes and that the attack could continue throughout the day.

Read more: Russia attacks Ukraine with jet-powered and attack UAVs on evening of 11 September – Air Force (updated)