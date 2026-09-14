Russia continues attacking Ukraine with jet-powered and attack UAVs on evening of September 14: air-raid alerts declared in several regions (updated)
On the evening of Sunday, September 14, Russian occupiers continued attacking Ukraine with attack and jet-powered UAVs. Air-raid alerts were declared in several regions due to the threat of strikes.
This was reported by Censor.NET, citing the Ukrainian Air Force.
At 9:05 p.m. — A jet-powered UAV near Volodarka (Kyiv region), heading west.
At 9:07 p.m. — A jet-powered UAV near Kaniv, heading northeast.
At 9:09 p.m. — A jet-powered UAV near Bohodukhiv (Kharkiv region), heading southwest.
Updated information
At 9:13 p.m. — A jet-powered UAV approaching Bila Tserkva from the south.
At 9:18 p.m. — Enemy tactical aircraft launched KABs towards the southern part of the Kharkiv region.
At 9:47 p.m. — Attack UAVs in the northern part of the Chernihiv region, heading towards or past Ripky in a southwesterly direction.
At 9:48 p.m. — Kharkiv region: attack UAVs heading towards Bohodukhiv and Sharivka.
At 9:51 p.m. — Enemy tactical aircraft launched KABs towards the Zaporizhzhia region.
Remain in a safe place during air-raid alerts!
Earlier, Yurii Ihnat, head of the Communications Department of the Ukrainian Air Force Command, said that Russia was preparing a new wave of strikes and that the attack could continue throughout the day.
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