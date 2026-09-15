77% of Ukrainians are ready to endure cold and darkness in winter, but not Ukraine’s capitulation – KIIS poll. INFOGRAPHICS

Seventy-seven percent of surveyed Ukrainians believe Ukraine should continue armed resistance to Russian aggression, even if Russia again tries to attack the energy system this winter to leave people without electricity, heating, and sewerage.

This is according to the results of a poll conducted by the Kyiv International Institute of Sociology (KIIS), Censor.NET reports.

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Poll results

Only 12% of respondents believe that, for the sake of everyday comfort, Ukraine should agree to any Russian demands, even if they resemble capitulation. Another 11% were unable to decide on an answer.

The report notes that in every region, a majority of residents—from 83% in Kyiv to 68% in the east—believe that Ukraine must continue armed resistance despite everything. Sociologists point out that Kyiv recorded the highest figure among all regions, despite continued Russian missile and drone strikes on the capital.

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There is also a notable difference depending on attitudes towards Volodymyr Zelenskyy. Among those who do not trust the president, 65% support continued resistance, 20% are ready to agree to capitulation, and 15% remain undecided.

Among those who trust Zelenskyy, 89% support continued resistance. Only 5% are ready to accept any peace, while another 6% are undecided.







The difference between the views of military personnel and civilians proved small. Among service members and veterans, 85% support continued resistance. Among those who have not served in the military, the figure is 77%. Thirteen percent of service members and veterans and 12% of civilians are ready to agree to any Russian demands.







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Methodology

KIIS conducted a nationwide telephone survey from August 21 to September 10, 2026. It involved 1,003 respondents aged 18 and over who live in government-controlled territory of Ukraine.

Under normal circumstances, the formal statistical margin of error for such a sample (with a probability of 0.95 and taking into account a design effect of 1.3) did not exceed 4.1% for figures close to 50%, 3.5% for figures close to 25%, 2.5% for figures close to 10%, and 1.8% for figures close to 5%. Under wartime conditions, a certain systematic deviation is added to the stated formal margin of error.

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