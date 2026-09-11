More than half of Ukrainian refugees in Poland plan to return home, but 43% will wait for war to end – poll

Fifty-one percent of surveyed Ukrainian refugees plan to return to Ukraine from Poland, although most are not prepared to do so before the war ends. Only 8% of respondents intend to return home in the near future.

The Rating Sociological Group reported this based on the results of a survey conducted in August, according to Censor.NET.

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According to the study, 43% of respondents plan to return after the war ends. Another 26% do not intend to return to Ukraine, while 23% have not yet decided.

Ukrainians named security and stability in the country as the main condition that could facilitate their return, with 71% of respondents choosing this factor.

The development of Ukraine's economy is important to 36% of respondents, employment prospects to 26%, and the absence of internal language, religious, and other conflicts to 21%.

Read more: Despite war, 71% of Ukrainians consider themselves happy, - KIIS poll

Twelve percent of respondents each named the development of social infrastructure and the opportunity to influence social change. Another 11% each cited participation in Ukraine's reconstruction and worsening living conditions abroad.

At the same time, 44% of surveyed Ukrainians would like to remain abroad permanently, while 43% would not. Among those considering permanent residence outside Ukraine, 40% chose Poland, 17% another European country, and 6% a country outside Europe. Another 37% have not yet decided on the country.

The Rating Sociological Group conducted its survey of Ukrainian refugees in Poland on 21–25 August 2026.

As Censor.NET reported earlier, previous surveys in July showed entirely different attitudes among refugees in Poland. In particular, they indicated that most Ukrainians living in Poland no longer view their stay in the country as temporary. According to that study, 73% of respondents linked their future to Poland, while nearly half planned to stay there for at least several more years.

Read more: Residents in Poland outraged over blue-and-yellow parking spaces: They thought it was gesture of support for Ukraine