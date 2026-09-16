Russia shelled Sloviansk: two people killed, and one wounded

In Sloviansk, Donetsk Oblast, two people were killed as a result of Russian shelling over the past 24 hours. Another woman was injured.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by Vadym Liakh, head of the Sloviansk CMA.

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The shelling has damaged private homes and outbuildings in the city.

Two people were killed in the attacks. Another woman was injured.

Details regarding the extent of the damage are still being determined.

What led up to this?

Over the past 24 hours, the Russian military dropped two KAB-250 aerial bombs and deployed drones in Sloviansk. One person was killed, and three others were injured, including a boy born in 2012. An apartment building, 24 private homes, a shopping pavilion, and a car were damaged.

Read more: Russian "Lancet" attacked ambulance in Donetsk Oblast: medic was killed, and two other people were injured