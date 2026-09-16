Belarus switches back on repeaters that boost signals for Russian "Shaheds," – State Border Guard Service

Belarus has switched signal repeaters back on that help Russian Shahed and Gerbera drones fly deeper into Ukraine, including towards the Rivne, Volyn and Lviv regions.

Andrii Demchenko, spokesperson for the State Border Guard Service of Ukraine, said this, Censor.NET reports, citing Ukrinform.

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Details

"At present, Belarus is actively helping Russia attack Ukrainian territory. This includes repeaters switched on in Belarus that boost the signal for Russian Shaheds and Gerberas. After entering from Russia, these drones remain close to the Belarusian border to receive that signal and fly deeper into Ukraine, particularly towards the western regions: Rivne, Volyn and Lviv. The attack in the direction of the Yahodyn border crossing, for example, was also carried out with Belarusian support," he said.

Demchenko recalled that Belarus had previously switched off the repeaters after receiving a warning from the President of Ukraine that using them to support Russia was unacceptable.

"Now they have switched them back on," the border guard spokesperson added.

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Background

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy previously said that the repeaters for Shahed drones in Belarus had not been operating since June 22.

Read more: Special border regime introduced in one-kilometre strip along border with Russia and Belarus – State Border Guard Service