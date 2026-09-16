Deputy Prosecutor General Krym comments on wife’s Russian passport: It was forced passportization

"My wife lived in occupied Crimea and became one of the victims of the passportization imposed by Russia," said Maksym Krym, Deputy Prosecutor General of Ukraine, who is currently performing managerial functions at the Office of the Prosecutor General in the absence of the Prosecutor General.

He made the comment at the request of Censor.NET.

"In 2014, my future wife lived in Sevastopol and, like other residents of occupied Crimea, found herself subjected to the forced passportization introduced by Russia after the occupation of the peninsula. Ukraine does not recognise this forced acquisition of Russian citizenship. In 2015, she left occupied Crimea and moved to Ukrainian-controlled territory. We later married," Maksym Krym said.

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He added that his wife had tried to renounce Russian citizenship. "After leaving, she approached a Russian diplomatic institution in order to renounce the Russian document imposed on her. The relevant applications and confirmations of their submission have been preserved," the prosecutor said.

Earlier, Slidstvo.Info found that the wife of Deputy Prosecutor General Maksym Krym, Hanna Krym, received a Russian passport on April 2, 2014. The document lists her registration in Sevastopol.

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Krym also stated: "There are no facts indicating that these circumstances have influenced my official activities, created a conflict of interest or imposed established restrictions on the exercise of my powers.

"A significant part of my professional work has been connected with investigating and prosecuting in court Russian war crimes and crimes against the foundations of Ukraine’s national security. Therefore, it is important not to substitute facts. My wife lived in occupied Crimea and became one of the victims of the passportization imposed by Russia. After leaving, she took documented steps to renounce this status. All issues concerning my professional activities have passed the relevant state checks."