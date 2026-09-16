NACP to examine lifestyle of Kyiv Commercial Court head Bosyi after journalists investigate his family’s luxury property
The National Agency on Corruption Prevention (NACP) will examine the lifestyle of Vadym Bosyi, head of the Commercial Court of Kyiv, following a journalistic investigation into his family’s property.
Bihus.Info reported this, Censor.NET informs.
NACP begins review
The agency will examine whether the judge’s declared income is consistent with his actual lifestyle.
Property disproportionate to Bosyi’s relatives’ income
Bihus.Info investigative journalists previously found that Bosyi lives in a private estate in the village of Lisnyky that officially belongs to his daughter. He also uses a top-of-the-range Toyota Land Cruiser Prado SUV registered to his retired mother.
The property is absent from the judge’s financial declarations.
The journalists also found a 100-square-metre apartment in Pechersk that Bosyi’s daughter received as a gift from her grandmother, as well as another apartment registered to Bosyi’s wife.
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