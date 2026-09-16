More than 56,000 customers in Kryvyi Rih lose power due to accident

More than 56,000 customers in Kryvyi Rih lost power on the evening of September 16 following an accident at a substation.

Dnipropetrovsk Regional Military Administration head Oleksandr Hanzha reported this, according to Censor.NET.

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Some customers in Kryvyi Rih switched to backup power supply arrangements

According to Hanzha, repair crews began work immediately. Power has already been restored to most customers through backup supply arrangements.

"Nearly 20,000 customers are currently receiving electricity according to a schedule," Hanzha said.

Crews are continuing repairs and plan to restore normal power supply in full by the end of the day.

Earlier today, Russian attacks left customers in six regions without power.

On September 12, Russian attacks also left around 5,000 customers in Zaporizhzhia without electricity.

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