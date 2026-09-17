Russia attacked civilian with FPV drone in Chuhuiv district; man was killed

On the morning of September 17, near a public transportation stop on the outskirts of the village of Kotivka in the Chuhuiv District, a Russian FPV drone struck a civilian man.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the Kharkiv Regional Prosecutor's Office.

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"According to preliminary reports, two men were walking along the road toward the village of Berezhne. One of them heard the distinctive sound of an approaching FPV drone and warned the other of the danger. The man crouched down on the asphalt near a bus stop, but the drone struck him directly," the statement said.

The man sustained fatal injuries and died at the scene.

"Measures are currently being taken to recover the body of the deceased," the prosecutor's office said.

What happened before that?

Over the past 24 hours, Russian troops attacked 10 settlements in the Kharkiv region. The enemy used one missile, three guided aerial bombs, two "Geran-2" UAVs, two "Molniya" drones, and five FPV drones.

Civilian facilities in the Bohodukhiv, Kharkiv, Chuhuiv, and Berestyn districts sustained damage.

Read more: Russia strikes Izium with missile, three children injured