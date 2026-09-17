More than 150,000 Russian vehicles destroyed during full-scale war, General Staff says
Since the start of the full-scale invasion, Ukraine’s Defence Forces have destroyed more than 150,000 Russian vehicles and fuel tankers.
The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported this, Censor.NET reports.
Defence Forces target Russian military logistics
For comparison, the Soviet contingent irretrievably lost approximately 13,000 vehicles over the 10-year war in Afghanistan.
The General Staff stressed that Ukraine’s Defence Forces are systematically disrupting the enemy’s military logistics.
"Every truck taken out of service, every fuel tanker destroyed means disrupted deliveries of ammunition, immobilized armoured vehicles and thwarted offensive plans by the occupying forces," the General Staff added.
Background
Over the three summer months of 2026, Ukraine’s Defence Forces struck 952 Russian tanks and armoured fighting vehicles.
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