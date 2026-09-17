More than 150,000 Russian vehicles destroyed during full-scale war, General Staff says

Since the start of the full-scale invasion, Ukraine’s Defence Forces have destroyed more than 150,000 Russian vehicles and fuel tankers.

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported this, Censor.NET reports.

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Defence Forces target Russian military logistics

For comparison, the Soviet contingent irretrievably lost approximately 13,000 vehicles over the 10-year war in Afghanistan.

The General Staff stressed that Ukraine’s Defence Forces are systematically disrupting the enemy’s military logistics.

"Every truck taken out of service, every fuel tanker destroyed means disrupted deliveries of ammunition, immobilized armoured vehicles and thwarted offensive plans by the occupying forces," the General Staff added.

Read more: 60 pieces of equipment in day: fighters from "Code 9.2" regiment are destroying occupiers with Ukrainian-made "Darts" drones. VIDEO

Background

Over the three summer months of 2026, Ukraine’s Defence Forces struck 952 Russian tanks and armoured fighting vehicles.

See more: Russian Federation’s total combat losses since start of war: approximately 1,510,000 personnel (+1,400 in past 24 hours), 12,345 tanks, 49,793 artillery systems, and 25,334 armored vehicles. INFOGRAPHICS