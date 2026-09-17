Tusk to visit Ukraine on 18 September: meeting with Fico on Russia sanctions being prepared

Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk said he would visit Ukraine on Friday, 18 September, to discuss sanctions against Russia.

Tusk made the announcement at a joint press conference in Warsaw on Thursday with Austrian Chancellor Christian Stocker, Censor.NET reports, citing Ukrinform.

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What is known?

Tusk said France’s position on the issue had greatly surprised him, while Slovakia has traditionally taken "a more cautious approach to various sanctions."

"After my meeting with the prime ministers of the Visegrad Group in Bratislava a few days ago, I am optimistic about the entire group’s position on sanctions. Tomorrow I will also meet Prime Minister Fico in Ukraine, where a summit will take place. As for France’s position, I will try to find out from President Macron whether protecting the interests of one person really is a priority for France," Tusk said.

Read more: There will be no more "friendly attitude" from Poland, Zelenskyy must find way out, Tusk says

Background

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy previously announced that the Carpathian Integration Initiative summit would take place in the Ivano-Frankivsk region on 18–20 September. The event will bring together business representatives from countries across the Carpathian region.

Read more: Tusk reveals details of meeting with Zelenskyy in Poland