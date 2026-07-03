There will be no more "friendly attitude" from Poland, Zelenskyy must find way out, Tusk says

Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk said Warsaw is ending its policy of unilateral concessions and "friendly attitude" amid the current tensions in bilateral relations with Ukraine.

He said this while speaking to journalists at the Chancellery of the Prime Minister, Censor.NET reports.

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Warsaw’s ultimatum: waiting for Kyiv to act

"I have information that Ukrainian politicians have realized that escalating tensions between Poland and Ukraine is harmful to both sides. Good relations between us are in everyone’s interests, but they require goodwill on Kyiv’s part. It will no longer be the case that only Warsaw offers a friendly attitude," Tusk said.

The Polish official stressed that tensions in relations with Ukraine had been caused by an unjustified decision by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

Read more: Poland disposes of MiG-29 fighters promised to Ukraine after refusal to share drone technology

Historical truth as a pass to the European Union

The Polish Prime Minister once again linked Ukraine’s European integration to resolving difficult historical issues.

"I told him that he is the one responsible for finding ways to reduce this tension. The worst idea would be to try to gain domestic support in Ukraine by escalating hostility between Ukraine and Poland. This is simply unacceptable. I would much rather our security be based on good relations with our neighbors, including Ukraine. Now we are waiting for a step from Ukraine. There can be no European Union without reconciliation, and there can be no reconciliation without historical truth. Ukraine must understand this," Tusk said.

At the same time, the head of the Polish government added that Warsaw would continue to consistently support further assistance to Ukraine in its war against Russia.

Read more: Nawrocki may limit his contact with Zelenskyy over law on Ukrainian National Pantheon, - media

Scandal over unit named after Heroes of the Ukrainian Insurgent Army (UPA)

The escalation in Ukrainian-Polish relations erupted after President Volodymyr Zelenskyy signed a decree on 26 May granting the Separate Special Operations Center "North" of the Special Operations Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine the honorary title "named after the Heroes of the UPA." The document stated that the decision had been made to "restore the historical traditions of the national army."

On 29 May, Polish President Karol Nawrocki announced his intention to strip Volodymyr Zelenskyy of the Order of the White Eagle, Poland’s highest award, which had been presented to him in 2023 by then-Polish President Andrzej Duda.

Former Polish President and Nobel Peace Prize laureate Lech Wałęsa demonstratively removed the Ukrainian flag pin he had constantly worn in protest and accused Zelenskyy of "honoring UPA bandits," which, he said, "insulted him personally and all murdered Poles."

Former Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Poland to Ukraine Bartosz Cichocki officially returned the Order of Merit, which Zelenskyy had awarded him in 2022, over the same decision.

The head of the International Policy Bureau of the Polish President’s Chancellery, Marcin Przydacz, said Volodymyr Zelenskyy should personally call his Polish counterpart Karol Nawrocki and formally apologize for granting the SOF unit the title "named after the Heroes of the UPA."

Later, Polish President Karol Nawrocki stripped Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy of the country’s highest award, the Order of the White Eagle, amid the scandal over the naming of an elite Ukrainian SOF unit after the Heroes of the UPA.

Read more: Will European Parliament support former Polish PM Morawiecki’s call to recognize UPA as "Nazi organization"? Vote in Censor.NET’s Telegram channel