Explosion outside TCR in Lviv region: SSU detains two men who carried out terrorist attack

An explosion occurred outside the Stryi District Territorial Centre of Recruitment and Social Support (TRC and SS) in Mykolaiv, Lviv region, on 17 September. The Security Service of Ukraine (SSU) classified the explosion as an act of terrorism and has detained two suspects.

The SSU’s Lviv regional directorate reported this on Facebook, according to Censor.NET.

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Details of the explosion

According to investigators, the explosion occurred today, 17 September, at around 4:30 p.m. outside the Stryi District TCR and SS. Preliminary findings indicate that people driving past the military facility threw an unidentified explosive device from a car.

A serviceman was injured in the explosion. Medics provided him with the necessary assistance at the scene.

"According to operational information, a Daewoo Lanos drove past the open gates of the military facility shortly before the explosion. Surveillance cameras recorded an unidentified person throwing an explosive object onto the grounds of the recruitment centre from the front passenger seat. A serviceman later approached it. The explosion occurred at that moment," the prosecutor’s office clarified.

Read more: Explosion near TCR building in Mykolaiv, Lviv region: Service member injured

Suspects detained

Law enforcement officers identified and detained two men linked to the explosion. Investigators are also establishing the circumstances of the explosion and identifying others who may have been involved.

The pretrial investigation is continuing under Article 258 of Ukraine’s Criminal Code (act of terrorism).

Read more: Case against Kryvonos was prepared by SSU, - Zhelezniak