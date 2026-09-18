Zaporizhzhia attacked by Russian drones: massive fire broke out in a supermarket. VIDEO

A fire broke out in one of the shopping centres following an attack by enemy drones on Zaporizhzhia.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by Mykhailo Semikin, acting head of the Zaporizhzhia Regional Military Administration, on his Telegram channel.

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A major fire broke out in Zaporizhzhia following a drone strike

"In the evening, the enemy struck a supermarket on the right bank – a massive fire is now raging there," reads Mykhailo Semikin’s post.

No information on casualties has been received so far.

"The Russian terrorist forces are destroying stocks of buckwheat and salt. However, there is no need to panic or hoard food on an industrial scale. We are prepared for anything. We are taking the alerts seriously," he added.

An air raid alert remains in force in the city.

It was previously reported that the Russians struck a bus in Zaporizhzhia with an FPV drone.

Read more: Occupiers attacked ambulance in Zaporizhzhia: two medics wounded