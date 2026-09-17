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News Shelling of Zaporizhzhia
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Occupiers attacked ambulance in Zaporizhzhia: two medics wounded

Russian FPV drone wounds two ambulance crew members in Zaporizhzhia

Today, 17 September, Russian troops again struck Zaporizhzhia, this time attacking those who save lives every day.

Acting head of the Zaporizhzhia Regional Military Administration Mykhailo Semikin reported this, according to Censor.NET.

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What is known

Another Russian FPV drone struck Zaporizhzhia. An ambulance was damaged. Two members of its crew—a paramedic and the driver—were wounded.

"People who rush to help others have themselves become targets of the enemy," Semikin stressed.

See more: Russia has carried out massive shelling of regions across Ukraine: there are fatalities and dozens of injured. VIDEO+PHOTOS

Background 

See more: Russia attacked nine regions of Ukraine: there are fatalities and injuries, including children among casualties. PHOTOS

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Zaporizhzhya (880) shoot out (18875) Zaporizhzhia region (2378) Zaporizkyy district (541)
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