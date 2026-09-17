Occupiers attacked ambulance in Zaporizhzhia: two medics wounded
Today, 17 September, Russian troops again struck Zaporizhzhia, this time attacking those who save lives every day.
Acting head of the Zaporizhzhia Regional Military Administration Mykhailo Semikin reported this, according to Censor.NET.
What is known
Another Russian FPV drone struck Zaporizhzhia. An ambulance was damaged. Two members of its crew—a paramedic and the driver—were wounded.
"People who rush to help others have themselves become targets of the enemy," Semikin stressed.
Background
- Earlier, Russian occupiers struck the village of Storchove in Zaporizhzhia district with an aerial bomb, killing one person and wounding another.
- Russian occupiers also attacked a passenger bus with an FPV drone in Zaporizhzhia’s Kosmichnyi district while people were on board. People were wounded.
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