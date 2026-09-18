Air defense forces shot down 69 of the 93 UAVs launched by Russians. INFOGRAPHICS

On the night of September 18, Russian occupiers launched 93 UAVs of various types at Ukraine, including 46 jet-powered ones.

This is stated in a report by the Air Force, as reported by Censor.NET.

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What did the enemy use to attack?

The Russians used "Parodiya"-type decoy drones, as well as Gerber and Shahed UAVs, in their attack. ‘Banderol’/"Dan-T" launches were also carried out.

The launches were detected from the following directions: Orel and Millerovo (the Russian Federation), the temporarily occupied territory (TOT) of Donetsk, Hvardiiske (TOT of the Autonomous Republic of Crimea), and the waters of the Sea of Azov.

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How did the air defense system perform?

As of 8:00 a.m., air defenses shot down or suppressed 69 enemy UAVs—including Shahed and Gerber models, as well as other types—and 3 "Banderol"/"Dan-T" drones.

Enemy airstrikes were recorded at 13 locations, and debris from downed drones was found at 3 locations. Additionally, some enemy munitions failed to reach their targets; details regarding these are being clarified.

The enemy attack is ongoing, and Russian UAVs are being detected in the airspace.

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