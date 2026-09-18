Body of occupier is hurled high into air after being struck by Ukrainian drone near Vovchansk in Kharkiv region. VIDEO

A video has appeared online showing Ukrainian drone operators in action in the Kharkiv region, illustrating the devastating power of modern strike UAVs.

According to Censor.NET, in the Vovchansk sector, a Ukrainian kamikaze drone delivered a precision strike against Russian invader.

A powerful explosion occurred as a result of the direct hit and the subsequent detonation of the warhead.

Read more on our Telegram channel

The blast wave was so powerful that the occupier’s body was hurled several tens of metres into the air and thrown a considerable distance away from the point of impact.

"A Russian has broken the world record for the long jump. The previous one, of course, also belonged to his compatriot. This is probably the only Olympic discipline where Russian outcasts are allowed to compete. Vovchanskyi sector, Kharkiv region," the authors of the post commented ironically on the elimination of the enemy.

Watch more: Scouts from 57th Brigade are examining remains of enemy assault group destroyed by drones near Symynivka in Kharkiv region. VIDEO 18+

Watch more: Occupier sapper handles explosive ordnance in bushes and disappears in cloud of fire and smoke. VIDEO