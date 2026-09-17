Marines of the 39th Brigade shoot down nearly 600 enemy UAVs in August. VIDEO

The "Vidsich" anti-aircraft missile and artillery battalion of the Ukrainian Armed Forces’ 39th Separate Marine Brigade has summed up its combat results in defending Ukrainian skies in August.

As Censor.NET reports, the marines published a video showing the destruction of enemy aerial targets.

During the last month of summer, the battalion’s personnel demonstrated high accuracy and effectiveness in two key sectors of the front.

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In total, the 39th Separate Marine Brigade’s air defence personnel neutralized 585 enemy drones:

367 reconnaissance and strike UAVs over the Kharkiv region;

reconnaissance and strike UAVs over the Kharkiv region; 218 drones of various types over the Kherson region.

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