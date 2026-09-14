Border guards detected and destroyed 70 enemy ’Shahed’-type UAVs in skies over Ukraine. VIDEO

A video has been published online showing footage of Ukrainian border guards in action as they continue to effectively defend Ukrainian airspace against enemy air attacks.

According to Censor.NET, in the last 24 hours alone, units of the State Border Guard Service of Ukraine have detected and destroyed 70 enemy drones.

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Among the drones destroyed were ‘Shahed’-type kamikaze strike drones, as well as ‘Gerber’-type UAVs, which the Russian occupiers are using for reconnaissance and to wear down Ukrainian air defence systems.

"Over the past 24 hours, border guards have detected and destroyed 70 enemy ‘Shaheds’ and ‘Gerbers’ in the skies over Ukraine. Every enemy UAV shot down means infrastructure spared and the lives of military personnel and civilians saved," the State Border Guard Service emphasised.

The published video captures moments of precise strikes by mobile fire teams and air defence operators against enemy targets in the night and daytime skies.

Watch more: Minus 14 enemy UAVs: combat operations by anti-aircraft drone operators from SIGNUM battalion. VIDEO

Watch more: Soldiers from 77th Brigade destroyed jet ’Shahed’ drone in Kupiansk area with shot from ’Igla’ man-portable air defence system. VIDEO