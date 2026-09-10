Minus 14 enemy UAVs: combat operations by anti-aircraft drone operators from SIGNUM battalion. VIDEO

Footage showing the effective work of Ukrainian anti-aircraft drones has been published online.

According to Censor.NET, fighters from the SIGNUM battalion are continuing to systematically clear Ukraine’s airspace of unmanned aerial vehicles operated by the Russian occupiers.

During the latest successful special operation, the unit’s pilots managed to shoot down and neutralise 14 enemy UAVs — 13 reconnaissance drones of various types and one strike drone.

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The list of enemy aerial reconnaissance and strike assets destroyed includes:

4 "ZALA" UAVs;

6 "KVO" UAVs;

2 ‘Supercam’ UAVs;

1 ‘Orlan’ UAV;

1 "Skalpel" loitering munition.

Watch more: Soldiers from 77th Brigade destroyed jet ’Shahed’ drone in Kupiansk area with shot from ’Igla’ man-portable air defence system. VIDEO

Watch more: BULAVA battalion drone operators destroy 36 Russian UAVs of various types using STING interceptors. VIDEO