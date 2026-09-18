Russian lorry driver, on his way to occupied Melitopol, looks at burning lorries and is struck by drone in cab: "Man, they’re really going wild today!". VIDEO

A video has been published online showing footage from the temporarily occupied territory of Zaporizhzhia Oblast, where yet another piece of the Russian invaders’ logistics equipment has been hit.

According to Censor.NET, enemy lorries were hit on a road leading towards the occupied city of Melitopol.

The driver of the Russian lorry attempted to carefully drive round other burning lorries, engulfed in flames and smoke, which had already been hit by fire.

The Russian driver was unable to avoid an attack on his own vehicle: whilst driving, a Ukrainian kamikaze drone struck the cab of his lorry.

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Warning! Strong language!

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