Two enemy BM-21 ’Grad’ MLRS systems were destroyed by Ukrainian paratroopers in Zaporizhzhia. VIDEO

Operators from the 237th Separate Unmanned Systems Battalion of the 7th Corps of the Airborne Assault Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine struck artillery positions belonging to the Russian Federation’s occupying army.

According to Censor.NET, two BM-21 ‘Grad’ multiple launch rocket systems were hit on the Huliaypole–Polohy road in the Zaporizhzhia region.

Aerial reconnaissance by the paratroopers promptly detected the movement and positions of the enemy’s equipment, after which strike drones were deployed against the targets.

Thanks to the skill of the Ukrainian pilots, the first multiple launch rocket system was struck whilst it was deploying and firing. The second "Grad" MLRS was intercepted and neutralised whilst on the move, preventing it from reaching its firing position.

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See more: Total combat losses of Russian Federation since beginning of war: approximately 1,514,910 personnel (+1,420 over the past day), 12,351 tanks, 49,938 artillery systems, and 25,352 armored combat vehicles. INFOGRAPHICS