Russian forces struck train in Kharkiv region: man died, eight injured. PHOTOS

Russian occupiers attacked a commuter train in the Kharkiv region.

This was reported by Oleksandr Pertsovskyi, chairman of the board of Ukrzaliznytsia, according to Censor.NET.

More news on the Censor.NET Telegram channel

What is known?

"The train had come to a halt whilst passengers were being evacuated. Preliminary information suggests that two passengers, who did not follow the train crew to the required distance from the rolling stock but remained on the platform, have been seriously injured. This is preliminary information. Rescue workers and medics are on their way to the scene," the statement reads.

Ukrzaliznytsia emphasised that strictly following the train crew’s instructions is the only way to protect oneself from treacherous enemy attacks. Delay is critical.

According to Syniehubov, the head of the Regional Military Administration, a train was attacked in the Novovodolazhsk community.

A 40-year-old man was killed in the UAV strike. Seven people were injured.

Meanwhile, according to the regional prosecutor’s office, a 30-year-old man was killed. Eight people were injured.

Preliminary reports indicate that the enemy used a "Geran-4" UAV.

The injured have been diagnosed with burns, bruises, and wounds.







See more: Enemy attacked Ukrzaliznytsia facilities overnight: Berestyn railway station and station in Kyiv were damaged. PHOTO

What led up to this?

As a reminder, the Government had previously approved new rules for railway operations during an air threat.

Read more: Russian forces attacked the "Kyiv–Mykolaiv" train: no casualties were reported, according to "Ukrzaliznytsia"