Russia is launching large numbers of RM48U training missiles at Ukraine, - Reuters

In July and early August, Russian forces made extensive use of RM48U missiles against Ukraine; these missiles were originally intended for training air defense units.

According to Censor.NET, this is stated in a Reuters analysis based on Ukrainian intelligence.

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During this period, RM48U missiles accounted for more than half of the 228 ballistic and hypersonic missiles launched by Russia against Ukraine. In July, Russia carried out 158 strikes with ballistic and hypersonic missiles. This is the highest number of such launches in a single month since the start of the full-scale war.

Of these, 87 were RM48U missiles.

During the first eight days of August, Russia carried out another 70 launches of ballistic and hypersonic missiles, 36 of which were RM48Us.

The RM48U is less powerful and less accurate than the "Iskanders"

The RM48U was originally developed for training air defense units. The missile follows a ballistic trajectory but is inferior to the Russian "Iskanders" in terms of power and accuracy.

According to Ukrainian experts, the average deviation of the RM48U from its target can be about 300 meters.

Russia may be saving its more powerful missiles for future strikes

The use of the cheaper RM48U allows Russian forces to conserve their stockpiles of more expensive missiles, including "Iskanders," North Korean KN-23s, and "Zircons."

According to the data cited, this may be linked to Russia’s intention to save such missiles for future strikes, particularly during the winter months.

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