Ursula von der Leyen announced allocation of 3.3 billion euros to Ukraine for defense

On September 18, the European Union is set to allocate 3.3 billion euros to Ukraine as part of its latest defense aid package.

According to Censor.NET, this was stated in a statement by European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen following a phone call with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy. The funds are planned to be used to purchase missiles and drones.

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Von der Leyen announced new funding for Ukraine

"I just spoke by phone with President Zelenskyy. Russia is relentlessly striking Kyiv, trying to make daily life unbearable for its residents. We stand in solidarity with them—and with all Ukrainians," von der Leyen said.

According to her, on September 18, the EU will allocate an additional 3.3 billion euros to Ukraine for the purchase of missiles and drones. She also noted that last week, the EU approved funding for Patriot systems as part of a loan package to support Ukraine.

The President of the European Commission emphasized that support for Ukraine must be strengthened.

Read more: EU will launch new program of joint projects with Ukrainian defense industry, - von der Leyen

Remaining SAFE funds to be used for joint defense projects

Von der Leyen stated that the European Union is ready to use the remaining funds from the SAFE program to launch a new program for joint EU-Ukraine defense projects.

"That is why I announced that we are ready to use the remaining funds from the SAFE program to launch a new program of joint EU-Ukraine defense projects," she noted.

According to von der Leyen, the parties aim to jointly develop a European air and missile defense system based on the Freya joint ballistic missile defense system.

"This will allow us to combine Ukraine’s combat experience and innovations with Europe’s technological and industrial potential," wrote the President of the European Commission.

Read more: Ukraine needs more aid ahead of difficult winter: Tsahkna urges EU to use frozen Russian assets

Von der Leyen also reported that she had discussed with Zelenskyy the reforms that must be approved by the Verkhovna Rada to unlock further funding and keep Ukraine on track toward the European Union.

Next week, the President of the European Commission will attend the UN General Assembly in New York.

"My message to Ukraine’s friends around the world will be simple: Europe is stepping up its efforts. Now others must step up their support as well," von der Leyen concluded.

Earlier, it was reported that Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy held a conversation with European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen.

Read more: Zelenskyy to take part in EU summit: Funding for Ukraine to be discussed