Zelenskyy to take part in EU summit: Funding for Ukraine to be discussed

EU leaders will discuss Ukraine with President Volodymyr Zelenskyy during the European Council summit in Brussels on October 15–16.

As Censor.NET reports, this was stated in an article by European Pravda.

More news on the Censor.NET Telegram channel

Zelenskyy to discuss funding for Ukraine with EU leaders

Ukraine will be discussed on the first day of the summit. It is not yet known whether Zelenskyy will travel to Brussels or join the discussion by video link.

"The discussion will include the escalation of Russia’s hybrid attacks in Ukraine and EU member states. Another important element will be funding: defining Ukraine’s needs more precisely and determining how to meet them together with international partners," a source told European Pravda.

After the discussion with the Ukrainian president, the talks will continue with EU leaders only.

Read more: "Ukraine has given Europe time to prepare for worst-case scenario, but we are not making most of it," - Latvian Prime Minister Kulbergs

What else will be discussed at the Brussels summit

Before the discussion on Ukraine, on the morning of October 15, EU leaders will discuss the bloc’s competitiveness and assess progress on the "One Europe, One Market" roadmap. European Parliament President Roberta Metsola will take part.

The 27 EU leaders will also discuss global macroeconomic imbalances. The European Commission will present the results of its dialogue with China and plans to expand the existing set of trade defence tools.

On the afternoon of October 15, leaders will discuss the EU’s Multiannual Financial Framework for 2028–2034. EU member states aim to reach an agreement on the budget by the end of the year.

Read more: EU has received request from Ukraine to pay for Patriot missiles using €90 billion loan: ’It’s moving in right direction’, - von der Leyen

During dinner that day, EU leaders will consider enlargement. The discussion will cover the progress of all candidate countries, internal EU reforms and possible restrictions for future new members.

The second day of the summit, October 16, will begin with a discussion on migration. Leaders will then turn to security and defence, as well as the situation in the Middle East.

The European Council meeting is scheduled to conclude around lunchtime on October 16.