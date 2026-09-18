Romania is ready to share its experience of joining EU with Ukraine – President Dan

Romanian President Nicușor Dan said Romania is ready to share with Ukraine its experience of reforms on the path to EU membership and changes made after joining the bloc.

He made the remarks at the inaugural Carpathian 8 summit, Censor.NET reports, citing Glavcom.

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"Romania supports the accession of Ukraine, Serbia and Moldova, and we would be very happy to share our experience of how to obtain membership and what we did after joining," the Romanian president said.

He added that sharing experience in European integration could become one area of cooperation among the countries within the Carpathian 8. Dan described the format as important for strengthening good-neighbourly relations between the countries.

Romania and Ukraine to strengthen energy cooperation

Dan also addressed economic and energy cooperation. He said work was already underway to develop infrastructure that would improve connections between the energy systems of Romania, Moldova, Ukraine and Serbia.

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"Our countries’ economies are growing much faster than the European average, and scaling up is an important issue, because scale matters in economics. Our economies complement one another, and the question is how we can cooperate to ensure further progress. It is important to begin working together towards this goal," the Romanian president said.

Dan also proposed developing academic exchanges among students from the countries taking part in the new format.

Background

On September 18, a Carpathian 8 meeting began, bringing together Ukraine and seven European countries.

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