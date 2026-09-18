Cyberpolice have uncovered a large-scale network of fraudsters across 19 regions and Kyiv: 300 Telegram channels were shut down, and 23 participants were charged. VIDEO+PHOTOS

Law enforcement officers have uncovered members of scam networks who were attempting to obtain the payment details of citizens of Ukraine and EU countries via fake websites. Following a large-scale operation codenamed ‘WallHack’, 23 individuals have been notified that they are under suspicion, and eight suspects have been detained.

This was reported by the Cyberpolice Department of the National Police of Ukraine, as reported by Censor.NET.

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As noted, the operation took place between July and August 2026 and covered Kyiv and 19 regions of Ukraine. The suspects coordinated their activities via messaging apps and distributed links to phishing sites.

The fake websites mimicked e-commerce platforms, banking and government services, as well as the websites of international organisations. According to law enforcement officials, the criminals used this method to obtain people’s payment details and gain access to their accounts via online banking systems.

As part of the operation, police carried out 239 searches and seized nearly 600 items of computer equipment. In addition, they blocked thousands of phishing links and shut down 300 Telegram channels with a combined reach of over 5,000 subscribers.

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Following the investigation, 23 individuals have been placed under suspicion, and eight suspects have been detained. Four of them have been remanded in custody by the court.

Five criminal cases have already been referred to court with indictments. One of them concerns the activities of an organised criminal group.

Law enforcement agencies are continuing to analyse the seized information and identify all those involved in the fraud schemes. The total number of victims and the final amount of damages caused are currently being determined.

Staff at the National Bank of Ukraine and Universal Bank (monobank) also assisted in exposing the scam groups.

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