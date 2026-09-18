Sold weapons and ammunition, including his unit’s drones: serviceman to stand trial – SBI. VIDEO+PHOTOS
The pretrial investigation in Operation "Stop Traffic" has been completed. The case concerns a company commander from one of a military unit’s battalions who arranged the sale of illegally acquired weapons, explosives, and ammunition, including military property belonging to his unit.
The State Bureau of Investigation (SBI) reported this, Censor.NET reports.
What is known
In June 2026, the officer arranged a sale with a buyer through a messaging app. At a meeting in Kramatorsk, he handed over two Vampire drones stolen from his unit, as well as three machine guns and a grenade launcher. Law enforcement officers detained him during the transaction.
Searches of his home and garage uncovered more than 1,600 rounds of ammunition of various calibres, firearms, more than 300 kg of explosive material and other military equipment.
The damage to the state exceeded UAH 800,000. It has been repaid in full, and the drones have been returned to the military unit for combat missions.
What penalties does he face?
The serviceman is charged with:
- theft of military property under martial law (Part 4 of Article 410 of Ukraine’s Criminal Code);
- unlawful handling of firearms, ammunition and explosives (Part 1 of Article 263 of Ukraine’s Criminal Code).
The offences carry a maximum sentence of 15 years’ imprisonment.
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