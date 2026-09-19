ENG
Censor.NET on Facebook Censor.NET on X/Twitter Censor.NET on Telegram Censor.NET on YouTube Android App iOS App RSS
12944 visitors online
News Shelling of Sloviansk
312 1

Three injured and fire at factory: Russia attacked Sloviansk. PHOTOS

Sloviansk

Russian troops carried out an air strike on Sloviansk in the Donetsk region. As a result of the attack, three people were injured and a fire broke out on the roof of a building on the factory premises.

This was reported by the State Emergency Service’s press office, as reported by Censor.NET.

More news on the Censor.NET Telegram channel

Three people injured in an air strike in Sloviansk

Rescue workers suspended fire-fighting operations due to the threat of renewed shelling

A fire broke out on the roof of a building on the factory premises. Emergency services contained the fire but were forced to suspend firefighting operations due to the threat of renewed shelling.

See more: Russia struck Sloviansk twice in hour: five injured. PHOTO

  • In the Kramatorsk district, an apartment and the balcony of a nine-storey block caught fire following Russian shelling. Rescue workers rescued two people from the blaze.

Air strike on Sloviansk: three people injured
Air strike on Sloviansk: three people injured
Air strike on Sloviansk: three people injured

Author: 

Donetsk region (6239) State Emergency Service of Ukraine (1110) Kramatorskyy district (1181) Slov’yansk (495)
Share:
Summarize:
 Support Censor.NET
 
 