Three injured and fire at factory: Russia attacked Sloviansk. PHOTOS
Russian troops carried out an air strike on Sloviansk in the Donetsk region. As a result of the attack, three people were injured and a fire broke out on the roof of a building on the factory premises.
This was reported by the State Emergency Service’s press office, as reported by Censor.NET.
Three people injured in an air strike in Sloviansk
Rescue workers suspended fire-fighting operations due to the threat of renewed shelling
A fire broke out on the roof of a building on the factory premises. Emergency services contained the fire but were forced to suspend firefighting operations due to the threat of renewed shelling.
- In the Kramatorsk district, an apartment and the balcony of a nine-storey block caught fire following Russian shelling. Rescue workers rescued two people from the blaze.
Log in to Censor.NET
Please wait...
For password login follow the link
Using your username as a login is no longer supported!
Forgot your password or login? Restore password
Forgot your password or login? Restore password