Three injured and fire at factory: Russia attacked Sloviansk. PHOTOS

Russian troops carried out an air strike on Sloviansk in the Donetsk region. As a result of the attack, three people were injured and a fire broke out on the roof of a building on the factory premises.

This was reported by the State Emergency Service’s press office, as reported by Censor.NET.

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Three people injured in an air strike in Sloviansk

Rescue workers suspended fire-fighting operations due to the threat of renewed shelling

A fire broke out on the roof of a building on the factory premises. Emergency services contained the fire but were forced to suspend firefighting operations due to the threat of renewed shelling.

See more: Russia struck Sloviansk twice in hour: five injured. PHOTO

In the Kramatorsk district, an apartment and the balcony of a nine-storey block caught fire following Russian shelling. Rescue workers rescued two people from the blaze.





